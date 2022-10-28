Gamecocks host Missouri Tigers in Homecoming game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are playing at home as they host the Tigers this Saturday. The Mayor’s Cup is on the line. The game kicked off at 4 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Saturday’s game caps Homecoming Week for USC as fans, students and alumni celebrate the Garnet and Black.

So far this season USC has sold out all of its Saturday home games. The university said the only home game to not sell out this year was the South Carolina State game which moved from Saturday to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

USC’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was inducted Thursday, Oct. 27. The class will also be honored Saturday during the game.

USC enters into the game off back-to-back SEC wins. The No. 13 Kentucky and Texas A&M fell to the Gamecocks and saw USC move into the Top 25 in the AP and AFCA Coaches polls. This is the first time the team has been ranked that highly since 2018.

HALFTIME SCORE:

Halftime



Carolina 7 | Missouri 17 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 29, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.