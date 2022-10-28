Halloween safety tips for Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office released some tips for residents to follow to stay safe on Halloween.
Deputies want to remind drivers to do the following:
- Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.
- Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
- At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.
The Sheriff’s Office also wants to provide homeowners some tips as well:
- Keep candles and jack o’ lanterns away from landings and doorsteps where costumes could brush against the flame.
- Remove obstacles from lawns, steps, and porches when expecting trick-or-treaters.
- Keep candles and jack o’ lanterns away from curtains, decorations, and other combustibles that could catch fire.
- Don’t let ghosts and spirits in by leaving your home unattended.
