Halloween safety tips for Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office released some tips for residents to follow to stay safe on Halloween.

Deputies want to remind drivers to do the following:

Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

The Sheriff’s Office also wants to provide homeowners some tips as well:

Keep candles and jack o’ lanterns away from landings and doorsteps where costumes could brush against the flame.

Remove obstacles from lawns, steps, and porches when expecting trick-or-treaters.

Keep candles and jack o’ lanterns away from curtains, decorations, and other combustibles that could catch fire.

Don’t let ghosts and spirits in by leaving your home unattended.

