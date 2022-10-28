Intense debate over LGBTQ books continues at Greenville County comment session

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Council held a comment session on Thursday evening and many citizens used that time to discuss the LGBTQ book selection at the library.

On October 27, Citizens approached the podium to voice their opinion about the book selection in the library. Some said the books needed to be removed because they could be harmful to kids, while others thought certain books would be educational.

In September, the police were called to investigate after a claim that books that were part of the Banned Books Week display were being promoted and contained sexually explicit material. Police later said this claim was unfounded.

Greenville County Council Chair Willis Meadows pointed out that the county council has no authority over decisions made regarding the library system.

Fox Carolina News learned that the materials committee, which is a subcommittee of the library board is looking at the placement of books throughout the system.

Greenville County Council plans to discuss more about the library materials at the meeting on Tuesday, November 1.

