Man arrested on multiple car break-in, theft charges

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation into multiple car break-ins and thefts.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Breon Antwon Davis was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 28 on three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of petit larceny and one count of grand larceny charges.

Deputies said Davis has addresses in Spartanburg and Fort Lauderdale, FL.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies issued a released seeking information about a vehicle break-in and theft that happened on May 28 at Hartwell State Park on S. Highway 11 near Fair Play.

During the investigation, victims found that their vehicle, a Mazda CX9, was broken into and both of their wallets had been stolen, deputies said.

Further investigation showed multiple attempts were made to use one of the cards at Walmart on Highway 28 in Anderson.

While investigating the vehicle break-in and theft at Hartwell State Park, deputies took two reports of two separate vehicles that were broken into at Chau Ram County Park near Westminster on June 26.

They also said another incident happened involving a 2012 Toyota Highlander that was broken into and a purse containing debit and credit cards as well as an ID and some jewelry was taken.

On the same day, in a separate incident, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was broken into and a purse was taken that contained jewelry.

Deputies say Davis remains in jail on a combined $130,000 surety bond. If released, he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

