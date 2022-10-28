Police need public’s help to find individual in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department said they need the public’s help to find the woman in the photos.

Police say the individual is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that happened at the Scotchman on South Washington Street in Rutherfordton on Friday, Oct. 28.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts this individual, call police at 828-289-0383.

