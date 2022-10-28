Police need public’s help to find individual in Rutherfordton

Police searching for individual for questioning in Rutherfordton.
Police searching for individual for questioning in Rutherfordton.(Rutherfordton Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department said they need the public’s help to find the woman in the photos.

Police say the individual is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that happened at the Scotchman on South Washington Street in Rutherfordton on Friday, Oct. 28.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts this individual, call police at 828-289-0383.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alyssa Beth Steele, 37
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
file image
Seven Upstate men arrested in child porn investigation, new charges filed
Sheriff Wright announces arrests in homicide
Sheriff Wright announces arrests in homicide
Police lights generic.
11 individuals arrested following investigation on drug, gang violence in GA county