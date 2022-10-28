Rutherford Co. deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Fairground Road in Spindale getting into a 2010 black Dodge Charger with white doors and a North Carolina license plate that reads: KDA-6330. She is believed to be with Brendon Isaiah Goodell.

Abagail Cantrell was last seen getting into a Dodge Charger. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Cantrell is described as five foot eight and approximately 160 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair, and a large tattoo on her neck. The Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored socks, dark-colored shoes, and a knee brace.

Anyone with information on where Abagail Cantrell might be is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS.

