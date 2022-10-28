Special Olympics South Carolina welcomes nearly 900 athletes to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 900 athletes made their way to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Friday to register as part of the upcoming Special Olympics.

Special Olympics South Carolina is back in full swing with its fall games after being canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with its opening ceremony. Law enforcement officers along with one athlete will carry the flame of hope to the ceremony. They will begin with running five miles around the convention center before lighting up the cauldron.

Before the ceremony started, organizers were preparing the field at Coastal Carolina University to host most of the sports.

“The one thing that everybody looks forward to. This is really our Super Bowl I guess,” said flag football athlete Anthony Elis.

Amongst the sport featured for the fall games are volleyball, soccer, flag football, golf, and bocce.

There will also be bowling but it will be hosted at the Myrtle Beach Bowling Center and Surfside Bowling and Billiards.

Veteran golf athletes like Danielle Kitrilakis are ready to compete in the sport they love.

“I’m totally excited about this, This is the most incredible feeling. Golf is the best partner in town,” said Kitrilakis.

For some, this will be the first chance they get to compete.

“I’m excited this is my first time competing for the South Carolina olympics. I’ve participated up north for Massachusetts,” said Elis.

Organizers spent hours setting up equipment for several sports in the rain. Some were unboxing tools while others were unwrapping banners ahead of the event.

With so many boxes moving around Special Olympics South Carolina CEO Barry Coats said he wouldn’t rest until everything is done right.

“Very excited. It takes a whole community to make things like this happen, and we’ve always been blessed to have that opportunity,” said Coats. “They’ve been training hard and to offer that opportunity to our population is just fantastic.”

With possible weather changes this weekend, organizers are planning ahead and will make changes if needed.

The event is open to the public.

