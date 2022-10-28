Police arrest two accused of nearly 50 burglaries across Upstate

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man and woman accused of a string of burglaries to businesses across the Upstate have been charged.

Police said on Oct. 27, multiple warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy in multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.

The duo has also been charged across five other law enforcement jurisdictions in the Upstate closing approximately 50 different burglaries, according to police.

With the help of several neighboring law enforcement agencies, police said the investigation was able to come to a close.

The department said both Jenkins and Brown are currently incarcerated in the Greenville County Detention Center and will be brought to Laurens Detention Center once they have answered for their charges in Greenville County.

“Criminals are mobile and do not care about jurisdictional boundaries, so networking and coordination among law enforcement agencies is essential to apprehend these types of criminals,” said Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell. “We are grateful to the partnerships that we currently have and will continue to foster with other law enforcement agencies, both local and federal.”

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.