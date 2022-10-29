1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night.

Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night.

According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the victim was riding with a passenger in an open field when he struck a small ditch, and the ATV overturned. The Coroner’s Office said the passenger only had minor injuries after the crash. However, the driver passed away at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Zachary Sears from Anderson.

The Coroner’s Office is working with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

