Coroner: Inmate dies at hospital while being treated for ‘medical event’

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after an inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

According to the coroner, 48-year-old John Edward Miller was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at around 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center when he was taken to the hospital due to an apparent natural medical event, the coroner said.

The coroner said when he was being treated he passed out.

