Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville.

Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m.

According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to figure out what happened. We will update this story as officials release new information.

