Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville.

Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m.

According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to figure out what happened. We will update this story as officials release new information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.