Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts robbed at gunpoint, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred this afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 2423 Wade Hampton Boulevard just after 1:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded money before leaving with an unknown amount. K-9s tried to track the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Deputies described the suspect as a man with blonde hair wearing a blue jean jacket, a black shirt with white writing and green army pants.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the incident, but deputies are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

