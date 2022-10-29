Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on. The motorcyclist then went off the left side of the road. Sadly, troopers confirmed that the motorcyclist passed away shortly after the crash.

Troopers added that one person inside the car involved in the crash went to the hospital with injuries. However, their condition is unknown.

Officials didn’t release any other details about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.