Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on. The motorcyclist then went off the left side of the road. Sadly, troopers confirmed that the motorcyclist passed away shortly after the crash.

Troopers added that one person inside the car involved in the crash went to the hospital with injuries. However, their condition is unknown.

Officials didn’t release any other details about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Houses go all out for Halloween decorations
Houses go all out for Halloween decorations
Farms running out of pumpkins
Farms running out of pumpkins
Deputies searching for missing woman
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville Co.
Houses go all out for Halloween decorations
Viral Mauldin haunted house and other homes ‘go big’ with Halloween decor