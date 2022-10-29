Officers collect over 200 pounds of pills during Drug Take Back Day efforts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department announced that they collected over 200 pounds of pills during their Drug Take Back Day efforts.

Officials from the Greer Police Department and the Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW) hosted an event on Saturday to allow people to turn in their unwanted, unused, or expired medicines.

“This event may last a couple of hours, but it has one of the greatest impacts to everyone year-round,” said Sergeant Jeff Smith, Community Outreach Officer with the Greer Police Department.

The event went along with the yearly event hosted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to help get medicine off the streets.

“Items that reach our wastewater treatment plant, like medicines, are unable to be fully removed from the water. This greatly impacts your drinking water and other wildlife downstream,” said Alison Rauch, Greer CPW Public Information Coordinator.

In total, 115 pounds of pills during the event. These were in addition to the 120 pounds of pills people dropped off at Greer Police Department’s dropoff box.

