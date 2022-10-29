Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin.

Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.

The Coroner’s Office said the victim was pronounced dead at around 3:38 a.m. They identified him as 30-year-old Devonte Devario Byrd from Greenville.

The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Houses go all out for Halloween decorations
Houses go all out for Halloween decorations
Farms running out of pumpkins
Farms running out of pumpkins
Deputies searching for missing woman
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville Co.
generic crash
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County
Duane Heard
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail