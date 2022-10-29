Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin.

Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.

The Coroner’s Office said the victim was pronounced dead at around 3:38 a.m. They identified him as 30-year-old Devonte Devario Byrd from Greenville.

The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

