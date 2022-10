MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in Simpsonville.

Police said 15-year-old Hunter Edge was last seen on October 19.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call police at 864-289-8900 or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

