Why is it so hard to find pumpkins?

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re having a hard time finding pumpkins ahead of Halloween, you’re not alone.

Farms all over the Upstate, and even around the country, barely have any left or they have none at all.

For example, Denver Downs Farms, in Anderson, is out of pumpkins, three days before the end of spooky season. Their pumpkin patch is eight acres. Usually, the farm continues to sell well into November.

If you’ll remember, the same farm had to cancel their sunflower festival too.

When you walk into Denver Downs, you’ll see a sign hanging that says, “We are sold out of pumpkins.” The farm had to take down their pumpkin tent three weeks before the end of their fall festival season, for the first time ever.

Katelyn Wooten had to explain this to her two boys.

“I had been telling Sutton and Hunter, over there, that we were coming to get pumpkins all day. So, when we got out and saw the sign for shortage, or they were out, we were pretty sad,” Wooten said.

Wooten says she has been coming for the last five years.

“Usually there is plenty to go around,” said Wooten.

Denver Downs co-owner Catherine Garrison-Davis says a drought caused a tough season for farmers. Garrison says they use a farmer in North Carolina.

“They had a crop failure on a lot of their pumpkins,” Garrison said.

Garrison says she believes there has been a higher interest in pumpkins this season, likely because they’re harder to come by.

“We had approximately 60,000 tons of pumpkins. So, that’s over 120,000 pounds of pumpkins here. And we sold almost all of them,” said Garrison, “And if we had 20/30 percent more, we probably would have sold them too.”

So, the farm was forced to get pumpkin crop elsewhere. Plus, Garrison says inflation has caused everything to go up: seeds, fuel, and labor, to name a few.

“It all trickles down to pumpkins,” Garrison continues, “They were 69 cents a pound, last year. We had to go up to 85 cents a pound, this year.”

As a result, the pumpkin patch is done for the season.

Wooten still made the best of it. Sutton did get a pumpkin, just a very small one.

And Garrison says they’ve added new attractions, such as a slide. That way, her visitors don’t miss the pumpkins too much.

“[They’re] not just focusing on pumpkins for the fall. They’re focused on good, ‘ole, outdoor, fall fun,” Garrison adds, “We’re still celebrating pumpkins. We usually have our pumpkin festival the first weekend in October, but, this year, Hurricane Ian came though. So, we switched it.”

Garrison says they also have mums for sale.

“We keep the energy up by being excited about all things Fall,” said Garrison.

Denver Downs has a corn maze, a cow train, cornholes, farm animals, a candy canon, swings, toddler play areas, live entertainment, bonfires, and food. This weekend, there will be a pie-eating contest, the Little Pumpkin Princess Pageant, a dog day, and a Halloween costume contest. Learn more here.

“We were happy to be able to sell what we had. We just only wish we had more to sell,” Garrison said.

