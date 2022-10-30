Daniel’s Misun Kelley commits to Clemson

Daniel's Misun Kelley announced on Twitter that he has committed to Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 29, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Daniel three-star athlete Misun Kelley announced on Twitter he will commit to the Clemson Tigers.

Kelley was first committed to Virginia Tech, but soon decommitted after receiving an offer from the Tigers on Oct. 7.

The talented athlete plays on both sides of the ball for the Lions. He’s scored 8 touchdowns, two rushing the ball, three receiving, and one each on fumbles recovered for scores, interceptions returned for scores and punt returns for touchdowns.

Kelley is the 12th highest recruit in South Carolina, according to 247Sports recruiting.

