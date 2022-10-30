Deputies searching for missing autistic man in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man last seen Saturday morning in Travelers Rest.

According to deputies, 23-year-old Harrison Lee Long was last seen at 11 a.m. on Burns Road wearing a blue t-shirt, grey jogging pants with no shoes or socks.

Long is five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 155 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He also wears glasses, but he does have the glasses on him.

Deputies are currently using K-9s to search the Burns Road area.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

