Driver dies after car overturns along highway in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person on Sunday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened along US 123 near SC 124 at around 7:30 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along US 123 when they went off the right side of the road, hitting an embankment and a utility guidewire. The car then overturned and crashed into a tree.

Sadly, the driver passed away soon after the crash.

Officials didn’t release any other details about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

