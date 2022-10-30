Furman cross country wins 10th-straight men’s and women’s conference titles
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 10th-straight season, Furman has won both the men’s and women’s cross country SoCon Conference Championship titles.
Furman also had both the individual winners. Bethany Graham won for the women and Dylan Schubert won for the men.
The men become just the second SoCon team to win 10-straight men’s titles, joining William & Mary’s 1966-77 squad.
The Paladins women’s team already owns the longest streak of consecutive SoCon women’s cross country conference championships.
These new conference championship marks 20 titles for head coach Robert Gary.
