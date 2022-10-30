Furman cross country wins 10th-straight men’s and women’s conference titles

Furman's cross country team won their 10th-straight men's and women's SoCon Conference...
Furman's cross country team won their 10th-straight men's and women's SoCon Conference Championships on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.(Twitter @FurmanXC)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 10th-straight season, Furman has won both the men’s and women’s cross country SoCon Conference Championship titles.

Furman also had both the individual winners. Bethany Graham won for the women and Dylan Schubert won for the men.

The men become just the second SoCon team to win 10-straight men’s titles, joining William & Mary’s 1966-77 squad.

The Paladins women’s team already owns the longest streak of consecutive SoCon women’s cross country conference championships.

These new conference championship marks 20 titles for head coach Robert Gary.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Furman quarterback Tyler Huff runs in a touchdown in the Paladins 24-20 win over Chattanooga on...
No. 24 Furman upsets No. 6 Chattanooga 24-20
Furman quarterback Tyler Huff runs in a touchdown in the Paladins 24-20 win over Chattanooga on...
Furman upsets No. 6 Chattanooga 24-20
Daniel's Misun Kelley announced on Twitter that he has committed to Clemson on Saturday, Oct....
Daniel’s Misun Kelley commits to Clemson
TL Hanna's football team takes the field ahead of their game against Hillcrest on Friday, Oct....
High School football playoff brackets released