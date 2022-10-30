Furman cross country wins 10th-straight men’s and women’s conference titles

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 10th-straight season, Furman has won both the men’s and women’s cross country SoCon Conference Championship titles.

Furman also had both the individual winners. Bethany Graham won for the women and Dylan Schubert won for the men.

The men become just the second SoCon team to win 10-straight men’s titles, joining William & Mary’s 1966-77 squad.

The Paladins women’s team already owns the longest streak of consecutive SoCon women’s cross country conference championships.

These new conference championship marks 20 titles for head coach Robert Gary.

10 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 20 𝙏𝙄𝙏𝙇𝙀𝙎.



That’s coaching few could even dream to match… congrats @coachrobertgary!



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #FU pic.twitter.com/Aw9Kt94VKt — FurmanXC (@FurmanXC) October 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.