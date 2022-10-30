High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games.
CLASS 5A BRACKET
|UPPER STATE
|White Knoll @ TL Hanna
|Chapin @ Sumter
|Nation Ford @ Spartanburg
|Ashley Ridge @ Cane Bay
|Mauldin @ Dutch Fork
|Conway @ Summerville
|Rock Hill @ Gaffney
|Wando @ Lexington
|Spring Valley @ JL Mann
|West Ashley @ Goose Creek
|Boiling Springs @ Blythewood
|River Bluff @ Carolina Forest
|Byrnes @ Hillcrest
|Stratford @ Fort Dorchester
|Berkeley @ St. James
CLASS 4A BRACKET
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|Aiken @ Greenville
|Wilson @ AC Flora
|South Pointe @ Greer
|Lucky Beckham @ Hartsville
|Riverside @ Catawba Ridge
|Lugoff-Elgin @ West Florence
|Easley @ North Augusta
|Myrtle Beach @ May River
|Midland Valley @ Westside
|North Myrtle Beach @ Irmo
|Indian Land @ Laurens
|York @ James Island
|Greenwood @ South Aiken
|Bluffton @ Westwood
|Wade Hampton @ Northwestern
|Richland Northeast @ South Florence
CLASS 3A BRACKET
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|Crescent @ Powdersville
|Loris @ Camden
|Blue Ridge @ Chester
|Lower Richland @ Philip Simmons
|Southside @ Daniel
|Marlboro County @ Dillon
|Woodruff @ Broome
|Hanahan @ Brookland-Cayce
|Travelers Rest @ Clinton
|Orangeburg-Wilkinson @ Beaufort
|Walhalla @ BHP
|Aynor @ Crestwood
|Emerald @ Chapman
|Battery Creek @ Gilbert
|Wren @ Seneca
|Lakewood @ Mannning
CLASS 2A BRACKET
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|Columbia @ Abbeville
|Ridgeland-Hardeeville @ Andrew Jackson
|Batesburg-Leesville @ Newberry
|Kingstree @ Timberland
|Mid-Carolina @ Silver Bluff
|Bishop England @ Barnwell
|Ninety-Six @ Fairfield Central
|Buford @ Andrews
|Chesnee @ Strom Thurmond
|Lee Central @ Oceanside Collegiate
|Keenan @ Landrum
|Wade Hampton @ Central
|Fox Creek @ Gray Collegiate
|Cheraw @ Marion
|Liberty @ Saluda
|Lake Marion @ Woodland
CLASS 1A BRACKET
|UPPER STATE
|LOWER STATE
|McBee @ Christ Church
|Military Magnet @ Johnsonville
|Dixie @ Calhoun County
|Latta @ Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|Hunter-Kinard Tyler @ Lewisville
|Allendale-Fairfax @ Lamar
|McCormick @ Denmark-Olar
|Scott’s Branch @ Baptist Hill
|Ware Shoals @ Wagener-Salley
|Hannah-Pamplico @ Estill
|Ridge Spring-Monetta @ CA Johnson
|St. John’s @ Carvers Bay
|Blackville-Hilda @ Southside Christian
|East Clarendon @ Cross
|St. Joseph’s @ Whitmire
|Whale Branch @ Hannah-Pamplico
Augusta Christian @ Hammond
Porter-Gaud @ Heathwood Hall
Cardinal Newman @ Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate @ Ben Lippen
Hilton Head Prep @ Pee Dee Academy
First Baptist @ Pinewood Prep
John Paul II @ Wilson Hall
Florence Christian @ Hilton Head Christian
Thomas Sumter @ Williamsburg
Bethesda Academy @ Spartanburg Christian
Orangeburg Prep @ Beaufort Academy
Northside Christian @ Colleton Prep
The King’s Academy @ Lee Academy
Patrick Hemry @ St. John’s Christian
Dorchester @ Thomas Heyward
Clarendon Hall @ Calhoun
Laurens Academy @ Holly Hill Academy
Jefferson Davis @ Richard Winn
Holy Trinity @ W.W. King
Wardlaw Academy @ Faith Christian
