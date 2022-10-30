High School football playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games.

UPPER STATE UPPER STATE White Knoll @ TL Hanna Chapin @ Sumter Nation Ford @ Spartanburg Ashley Ridge @ Cane Bay Mauldin @ Dutch Fork Conway @ Summerville Rock Hill @ Gaffney Wando @ Lexington Spring Valley @ JL Mann West Ashley @ Goose Creek Boiling Springs @ Blythewood River Bluff @ Carolina Forest Byrnes @ Hillcrest Stratford @ Fort Dorchester Berkeley @ St. James

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE Aiken @ Greenville Wilson @ AC Flora South Pointe @ Greer Lucky Beckham @ Hartsville Riverside @ Catawba Ridge Lugoff-Elgin @ West Florence Easley @ North Augusta Myrtle Beach @ May River Midland Valley @ Westside North Myrtle Beach @ Irmo Indian Land @ Laurens York @ James Island Greenwood @ South Aiken Bluffton @ Westwood Wade Hampton @ Northwestern Richland Northeast @ South Florence

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE Crescent @ Powdersville Loris @ Camden Blue Ridge @ Chester Lower Richland @ Philip Simmons Southside @ Daniel Marlboro County @ Dillon Woodruff @ Broome Hanahan @ Brookland-Cayce Travelers Rest @ Clinton Orangeburg-Wilkinson @ Beaufort Walhalla @ BHP Aynor @ Crestwood Emerald @ Chapman Battery Creek @ Gilbert Wren @ Seneca Lakewood @ Mannning

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE Columbia @ Abbeville Ridgeland-Hardeeville @ Andrew Jackson Batesburg-Leesville @ Newberry Kingstree @ Timberland Mid-Carolina @ Silver Bluff Bishop England @ Barnwell Ninety-Six @ Fairfield Central Buford @ Andrews Chesnee @ Strom Thurmond Lee Central @ Oceanside Collegiate Keenan @ Landrum Wade Hampton @ Central Fox Creek @ Gray Collegiate Cheraw @ Marion Liberty @ Saluda Lake Marion @ Woodland

UPPER STATE LOWER STATE McBee @ Christ Church Military Magnet @ Johnsonville Dixie @ Calhoun County Latta @ Bamberg-Ehrhardt Hunter-Kinard Tyler @ Lewisville Allendale-Fairfax @ Lamar McCormick @ Denmark-Olar Scott’s Branch @ Baptist Hill Ware Shoals @ Wagener-Salley Hannah-Pamplico @ Estill Ridge Spring-Monetta @ CA Johnson St. John’s @ Carvers Bay Blackville-Hilda @ Southside Christian East Clarendon @ Cross St. Joseph’s @ Whitmire Whale Branch @ Hannah-Pamplico

SCISA 4A BRACKET

Augusta Christian @ Hammond

Porter-Gaud @ Heathwood Hall

Cardinal Newman @ Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate @ Ben Lippen

SCISA 3A BRACKET

Hilton Head Prep @ Pee Dee Academy

First Baptist @ Pinewood Prep

John Paul II @ Wilson Hall

Florence Christian @ Hilton Head Christian

SCISA 2A BRACKET

Thomas Sumter @ Williamsburg

Bethesda Academy @ Spartanburg Christian

Orangeburg Prep @ Beaufort Academy

Northside Christian @ Colleton Prep

SCISA 1A BRACKET

The King’s Academy @ Lee Academy

Patrick Hemry @ St. John’s Christian

Dorchester @ Thomas Heyward

Clarendon Hall @ Calhoun

SCISA 8-MAN BRACKET

Laurens Academy @ Holly Hill Academy

Jefferson Davis @ Richard Winn

Holy Trinity @ W.W. King

Wardlaw Academy @ Faith Christian

