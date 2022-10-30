High School football playoff brackets released

TL Hanna's football team takes the field ahead of their game against Hillcrest on Friday, Oct....
TL Hanna's football team takes the field ahead of their game against Hillcrest on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games.

CLASS 5A BRACKET

UPPER STATEUPPER STATE
White Knoll @ TL HannaChapin @ Sumter
Nation Ford @ SpartanburgAshley Ridge @ Cane Bay
Mauldin @ Dutch ForkConway @ Summerville
Rock Hill @ GaffneyWando @ Lexington
Spring Valley @ JL MannWest Ashley @ Goose Creek
Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest
Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester
Berkeley @ St. James

CLASS 4A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
Aiken @ GreenvilleWilson @ AC Flora
South Pointe @ GreerLucky Beckham @ Hartsville
Riverside @ Catawba RidgeLugoff-Elgin @ West Florence
Easley @ North AugustaMyrtle Beach @ May River
Midland Valley @ WestsideNorth Myrtle Beach @ Irmo
Indian Land @ LaurensYork @ James Island
Greenwood @ South AikenBluffton @ Westwood
Wade Hampton @ NorthwesternRichland Northeast @ South Florence

CLASS 3A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
Crescent @ PowdersvilleLoris @ Camden
Blue Ridge @ ChesterLower Richland @ Philip Simmons
Southside @ DanielMarlboro County @ Dillon
Woodruff @ BroomeHanahan @ Brookland-Cayce
Travelers Rest @ ClintonOrangeburg-Wilkinson @ Beaufort
Walhalla @ BHPAynor @ Crestwood
Emerald @ ChapmanBattery Creek @ Gilbert
Wren @ SenecaLakewood @ Mannning

CLASS 2A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
Columbia @ AbbevilleRidgeland-Hardeeville @ Andrew Jackson
Batesburg-Leesville @ NewberryKingstree @ Timberland
Mid-Carolina @ Silver BluffBishop England @ Barnwell
Ninety-Six @ Fairfield CentralBuford @ Andrews
Chesnee @ Strom ThurmondLee Central @ Oceanside Collegiate
Keenan @ LandrumWade Hampton @ Central
Fox Creek @ Gray CollegiateCheraw @ Marion
Liberty @ SaludaLake Marion @ Woodland

CLASS 1A BRACKET

UPPER STATELOWER STATE
McBee @ Christ ChurchMilitary Magnet @ Johnsonville
Dixie @ Calhoun CountyLatta @ Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Hunter-Kinard Tyler @ LewisvilleAllendale-Fairfax @ Lamar
McCormick @ Denmark-OlarScott’s Branch @ Baptist Hill
Ware Shoals @ Wagener-SalleyHannah-Pamplico @ Estill
Ridge Spring-Monetta @ CA JohnsonSt. John’s @ Carvers Bay
Blackville-Hilda @ Southside ChristianEast Clarendon @ Cross
St. Joseph’s @ WhitmireWhale Branch @ Hannah-Pamplico

SCISA 4A BRACKET

Augusta Christian @ Hammond

Porter-Gaud @ Heathwood Hall

Cardinal Newman @ Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate @ Ben Lippen

SCISA 3A BRACKET

Hilton Head Prep @ Pee Dee Academy

First Baptist @ Pinewood Prep

John Paul II @ Wilson Hall

Florence Christian @ Hilton Head Christian

SCISA 2A BRACKET

Thomas Sumter @ Williamsburg

Bethesda Academy @ Spartanburg Christian

Orangeburg Prep @ Beaufort Academy

Northside Christian @ Colleton Prep

SCISA 1A BRACKET

The King’s Academy @ Lee Academy

Patrick Hemry @ St. John’s Christian

Dorchester @ Thomas Heyward

Clarendon Hall @ Calhoun

SCISA 8-MAN BRACKET

Laurens Academy @ Holly Hill Academy

Jefferson Davis @ Richard Winn

Holy Trinity @ W.W. King

Wardlaw Academy @ Faith Christian

