No. 24 Furman upsets No. 6 Chattanooga 24-20

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman upset sixth-ranked Chattanooga 24-20 at home. This marks the highest ranked opponent the Paladins have beat since defeating No. 6 Wofford 34-14, back in 2018.

Paladins quarterback Tyler Huff delivered a sensational game. He threw for 203 yards and a touchdown while running for 132 yards and a rushing score.

All-American tight end Ryan Miller caught 4 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He now stands at 25 career touchdown grabs, one shy of the record held by Chas Fox (26, 1982-85). Miller also moved up to fifth on Furman’s career receiving yards (2063) and sixth in career receptions (132).

Furman (7-2, 5-1 CONF) has a bye week before hitting the road next to play Mercer Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:00 pm.

