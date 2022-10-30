No. 24 Furman upsets No. 6 Chattanooga 24-20

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman upset sixth-ranked Chattanooga 24-20 at home. This marks the highest ranked opponent the Paladins have beat since defeating No. 6 Wofford 34-14, back in 2018.

Paladins quarterback Tyler Huff delivered a sensational game. He threw for 203 yards and a touchdown while running for 132 yards and a rushing score.

All-American tight end Ryan Miller caught 4 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He now stands at 25 career touchdown grabs, one shy of the record held by Chas Fox (26, 1982-85). Miller also moved up to fifth on Furman’s career receiving yards (2063) and sixth in career receptions (132).

Furman (7-2, 5-1 CONF) has a bye week before hitting the road next to play Mercer Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:00 pm.

