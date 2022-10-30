Officers looking for person of interest from indecent exposure incident

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department said officers are searching for a person of interest from a recent incident at a Walmart in Travelers Rest.

Officers said the incident involved Indecent Exposure and Assault and Battery. They added that it happened sometime on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact Investigator Thomas Aiken at 864-834-9029.

