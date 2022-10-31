Anderson Co. Deputies say man faces charges after chase leads to drug bust

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division say one man now faces a lengthy list of charges after a drug trafficking bust.

Deputies say they attempted to pull over a car along I-85 earlier this week, when the driver drove into oncoming traffic and took off on foot down the interstate.

Law enforcement says they found Rick Petty hiding in a tree within a cow pasture along Harris and Centerville Rd.

Investigators say they found more than 20 grams of heroin, more than 40 grams of crack cocaine, more than 10 grams of powder cocaine and 19 fentanyl pills on Petty.

Investigators also say Petty is facing multiple charges, including 11 warrants: Drugs/Manufacturing, Failure to stop for Blue Lights, Reckless Driving, Trafficking in Meth, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Weapons/Unlawful Carry of a pistol, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Officials say Petty is currently being held in the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office detention center.

