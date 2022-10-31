Clemson rowing raises thousands for breast cancer research

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Rowing team concluded their fall season on Saturday racing for more than just first place on the water.

The Tigers raced in the Head of the Black Warrior River, a Power of the Pink event. Their goal was to raise money towards research for breast cancer and supporting those battling the disease.

As of Sunday night, Clemson raised a total of $4,614.90, well past their goal of $1,000. That’s the fifth most funds raised out of 109 teams.

All money raised goes to the Greenville branch of the American Cancer Society.

If you would like to donate to their cause, click here for a link to their website.

This Saturday Clemson will be racing for more than just first place 💗



Clemson is competing with Alabama to see who can raise the most money for breast cancer. Money raised will be going to the Greenville branch of the American Cancer Society. Link to donate in bio! pic.twitter.com/GL2aqQrVVW — Clemson Rowing (@ClemsonRowing) October 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.