Coroner responding to crash along highway 29 in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a crash along Highway 29 in Greer.

The Greer Police Department advised that part of Highway 29 will shut down as crews investigate the crash.

All Greenville bound lanes of Hwy 29 at Memorial Drive are closed due to a traffic collision. Please avoid the area if possible & drive with caution if you have to drive in this area. #greerpd #policingisapartnership pic.twitter.com/LzRWlF1r0l — Greer, SC Police - "Policing is a Partnership" (@GreerPolice) October 31, 2022

This situation is developing as officials respond to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

