Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for Jeffrey Reddick who was last seen Friday in the Shiflet Road area of Anderson.

Officials say Reddick was wearing a light brown leather coat, blue flannel shirt, jeans and boots. He has two tattoos, one on his left forearm and the other on his right forearm.

Deputies say if you know anything, contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

