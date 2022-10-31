Driver dies after crashing into back of home in Asheville
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon.
Officers said the crash happened near West Chapel Road at around 2:28 p.m. on October 28, 2022.
According to officers, the driver was traveling along West Chapel Road when he lost control of his vehicle, went into a homeowner’s yard and crashed into the back of their house. Sadly, the driver passed away at the scene.
Officers identified the victim as 43-year-old Quentin Olando Thompson.
Officers are still investigating this crash. Anyone with information regarding it is asked to call 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.