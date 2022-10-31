Driver dies after crashing into back of home in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the crash happened near West Chapel Road at around 2:28 p.m. on October 28, 2022.

According to officers, the driver was traveling along West Chapel Road when he lost control of his vehicle, went into a homeowner’s yard and crashed into the back of their house. Sadly, the driver passed away at the scene.

Officers identified the victim as 43-year-old Quentin Olando Thompson.

Officers are still investigating this crash. Anyone with information regarding it is asked to call 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

