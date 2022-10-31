Family of USC’s Jaheim Bell voice frustrations over lack of targets

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) during an NCAA college football game against Georgia...
South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) during an NCAA college football game against Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Columbia, S.C.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 30, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There were high expectations for the South Carolina offense this year. Talented tight end Jaheim Bell was expected to be at the center of the fireworks.

At this point in the season, South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 in SEC) has slowly moved away from using the preseason All-SEC selection. In the Gamecocks 23-10 loss against Missouri, Bell didn’t log a catch and wasn’t targeted once.

Now, Bell’s family members are taking to social media to voice their frustrations.

After the game, Bell’s uncle Ryan Bell tweeted “Time to move on.” Bell’s mother, Dolores Lakisha Bell, quote tweeted that message saying “#Definitely.”

Dolores Bell continued to voice her frustrations into Sunday saying in part “Listen I’m sick of them asking you too the same damm question every week, put some respect on his name.”

Bell has caught 13 passes for 157 yards with no receiving touchdowns. He’s also carried the ball 19 times for 64 yards and two rushing scores.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

