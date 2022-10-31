Greenville Co. Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle-involved fatal collision

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner says one person is dead after a fatal collision over the weekend.

Officials say they responded to Old Easley Hwy. & Sentell Rd. on Friday in response to a motorcycle versus motor vehicle collision.

Sadly, officials say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene and was identified as 21-year-old Sebastien Thomason.

The Coroner’s office says an external exam determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was accidental.

