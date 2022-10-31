Last minute rain-friendly costumes for a drizzly Halloween

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Meteorologists say to expect rain throughout this Halloween - but the FOX Carolina team has you covered! We put together a list of last minute rain-friendly Halloween costumes that will help you stylish...but dry too!

1. A classic ghost costume provides maximum coverage from the rain. You can opt for a sheet, or a more weather resistant material like a poncho. Just make sure you have good airflow to your mouth when using plastic materials. Cut two holes for eyes to see through, and draw on a silly or spooky mouth with sharpie.

2. A Mary Poppins costume is an elegant way to stay in character while staying dry. Use a black umbrella, along with a black hat, red scarf or bow tie, and black dress. You’ll be sure to make a “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” statement with this one.

3. If you’re leaning more towards a spookier costume...try going as Georgie from the Stephen King Novel “IT.” To replicate this look - throw on a yellow raincoat and some galoshes. And don’t forget that red balloon...

4. A “Raining Cats and Dogs” costume is sure to make a topical statement about the weather outside. All you need is a poncho (any color), umbrella, string, and some stuffed animals. Tie the string around the top of the umbrella and attach some stuffed animals to dangle off of the umbrella at different lengths. Make sure to also glue some of the animals to the top.

5. Finally - you can always sport a weather reporter ensemble. Dress up in whatever weather proof gear you can find (raincoat, poncho, galoshes, waterproof pants, etc.) and top it off with a microphone. There, you’re all set! Wait? Where’s the teleprompter?...

We know last minute changes can be stressful, but hopefully these costumes will help you have a more comfortable night.

Happy Halloween from all of us here at FOX Carolina news.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.