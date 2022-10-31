NC congresswoman calling for investigation into police search of Shaw University students

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Congresswoman Deborah Ross is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to conduct a thorough review of the search of eighteen Shaw University students that took place in Spartanburg County.

Congresswoman Ross, who represents Shaw University in Congress, said on Oct. 5, 18 student scholars and two staff advisors were traveling from Raleigh, North Carolina to attend the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ross said South Carolina Law Enforcement stopped the team in Spartanburg County under the pretext of a minor traffic violation. Deputies and K-9s boarded the bus during the stop and searched the luggage stored beneath the bus. Nothing illegal was found during the search but deputies reportedly gave the driver a warning ticket for improper lane use.

“In a word, I am ‘outraged’,” said President of Shaw University Paulette Dillard. “This behavior of targeting Black students is unacceptable and will not be ignored nor tolerated. Had the students been White, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred. It’s 2022.”

The President of Shaw University Paulette Dillard outlined her issues regard the incident in the following statement released by the University:

“...It’s 2022. However, this scene is reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s—armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause, and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine. Yet, it happened to the Shaw University community, and it is happening throughout this nation in alarming fashion. It must be stopped. To be clear, nothing illegal was discovered in this search by South Carolina Law Enforcement officers. The officers said they stopped the bus because it was swerving and issued the driver a warning ticket for “improper lane use.” Throughout this unnerving and potentially dangerous situation, our students and staff conducted themselves calmly and with tremendous restraint. I will modernize the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with my own, ‘The ultimate measure of a man and woman is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand at times of challenge and controversy.’ Our students stood tall amid an unnerving and humiliating experience and because of their dignified and professional response, the situation did not escalate into something far more sinister. So, I am extremely proud of our students and staff and how they responded under very trying circumstances. I am pleased to report they arrived safely in Atlanta to take full advantage of the Center for Financial Advancement Conference, where they actively engaged in sessions about financial literacy and home ownership. And they returned home safely to campus without incident. We are eternally grateful. However, I wish to be perfectly clear. The action taken by South Carolina Law Enforcement in Spartanburg County was unfair and unjust. I firmly believe had the bus been occupied by White students, they would not have been detained. I have asked our Shaw University General Counsel to investigate this situation as we explore options for recourse— legal and otherwise—available to our students and the university.”



Sheriff Chuck Wright and Sheriff Steve Mueller are expected to hold a joint press conference on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. to provide information about the traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office mentioned that Sheriff Wright has spoken by phone with the president of the university several times and offered her the opportunity to view the footage.

