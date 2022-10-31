S.C. suffers first pediatric flu-related death of the season, health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) announced today that the state has seen it’s first pediatric flu-related death of the season. Health officials say the child’s death was reported from the Midlands area.

Officials say that while the flu can circulate at any time of year, the season begins Oct. 1 for surveillance purposes.

They further mention seeing widespread flu activity since the first week of this month, indicating the likelihood of a severe flu season.

Health officials say the best protection against the illness is the flu shot.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone who is eligible and 6 months or older to get the shot.

For a list of flu shot locations and other resources, you can visit SCDHEC’s website.

