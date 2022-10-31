Suspect in custody after shots fired in Taylors, deputies say

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding after multiple shots were fired in Taylors early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the cars at the Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Thankfully, no one was injured and there is no further threat to the community.

Stay tuned as we work to learn the suspect’s identity.

MORE NEWS: Vintage aircrafts take flight from Greenville Downtown Airport

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.