Suspect in custody after shots fired in Taylors, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding after multiple shots were fired in Taylors early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the cars at the Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Thankfully, no one was injured and there is no further threat to the community.

Stay tuned as we work to learn the suspect’s identity.

MORE NEWS: Vintage aircrafts take flight from Greenville Downtown Airport

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspect in custody after shots fired in Taylors
Suspect in custody after shots fired in Taylors
Warbird Adventures
Vintage aircrafts take flight from Greenville Downtown Airport
Warbird Adventures
Warbird Adventures
We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive