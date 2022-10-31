Upstate mother arrested after baby found unresponsive in bathtub, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is behind bars after her one-year-old baby died at their home in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said three kids were in a bathtub at a home on Lemans Drive while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home. The youngest child, a one-year-old infant, was found unresponsive and immediately taken to the hospital once their other family members returned home and called 911.

The evidence gathered by detectives and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) led to Feather’s arrest. She was charged with homicide in child abuse and three more counts of unlawful neglect for the other toddlers who were with the baby at the time of the incident back in August.

The Sheriff’s Office said warrants were served recently as this has been an ongoing investigation with several elements required leading up to charges.

