Vintage aircrafts take flight from Greenville Downtown Airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a chance to fly back in time at the Greenville Downtown Airport over the weekend.

“The romance and charm of warbirds and vintage aircrafts, obviously surpasses anything that’s produced today,” said Warbird Adventures Chief Instructor Thom Richard.

Warbird Adventures, a vintage aircraft flight school in Ninety Six, brought their fleet of six aircraft to the airport, from the T-6 Texan to the P-40 Warhawk American Dream.

“Bringing aviation to the community, we love aviation. We live it every day and to bring these historic planes in, just for the people to see and potentially fly in is a wonderful thing for us,” explained Greenville Downtown Airport Public Relations Director Robert Hoover.

Warbird Adventures teaches people how to fly World War II-era airplanes.

“This is beautiful stuff. My father was in the military so this is a connection I have with them,” said Mark, who came to see the airplanes on Sunday.

“It evokes a lot of great emotion and excitement in people and it’s just fantastic to see little kids run up to the airplanes and just giggle their heads off because they’re so excited,” says Richard. “Same thing with adults, when they fly in one of these they swear up and down it’s the greatest thing they’ve ever done.”

Nicknamed the ‘Pilot Maker’, the T-6 Texan is what World War II fighter pilots would train in before heading into combat. The plane was designed around 90 years ago. Even though technology has changed a lot since then, it’s still being used to inspire future pilots.

“There’s always that interest, always. I would love to be in one of these helicopters or an airplane. That would be awesome,” said Mark.

For more information about Warbird Adventures click here.

