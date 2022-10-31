Woodmont lacrosse shaves heads to honor mom battling cancer

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cooper Payne was the first Woodmont lacrosse player to shave his head. He even colored it pink.

“I think they rock it,” Cooper Payne, Woodmont lacrosse player, said. “I think it looks really good.”

His teammates soon followed.

“I wouldn’t know what to think without context,” Landon LaGro, Woodmont lacrosse player, said. “But, once you know, obviously it’s just a lot of love between all the guys. It’s a family here.”

The buzz cut is more than a fashion statement.

“The one thing I knew I had control over was when I’d lose my hair.” Heidi Payne, Cooper Payne’s mother, said.

Payne’s mother, Heidi, was having frequent nose bleeds back in 2016.

“Saw an ENT. Had a scan. They said we don’t know what it is. We think it’s just a big polyp. But, regardless, it’s got to come out,” Mrs. Payne said. “So, three days later. I had the pollup removed and a week later, I got the diagnosis of a lifetime.”

She was diagnosed with mucosal melanoma, the rarest form of skin cancer.

“Life still goes on,” Mrs. Payne said. “It’s not like everyone stops everything to help you get over this hump. You’ve still got to live.”

Heidi has carried that mentality through her fight the last six years and her community has been by her side.

“Family and community has been a lifeline for us.” Mrs. Payne said.

“It’s helped us when we couldn’t be there for our kids knowing that they could.” Rusty Payne, Cooper Payne’s father, said.

And that family extends onto the field.

“We had multiple players come up to us with the idea,” Coleman Plaisted, Woodmont Lacrosse Coach, said. “It was kind of a no brainer.”

The rest of the Wildcat lacrosse team picked up the clippers.

“I just lost it.” Mrs. Payne said.

And shaved their heads too.

“Just to see her face light up, it was the most amazing thing that I’ve ever been a part of.” LaGro said.

“I was so impressed and so proud of those boys and so honored to have them be a part of my son’s life and to be an influence on my son’s life.” Mrs. Payne said.

The Woodmont community proving when one is struggling, they’re more than teammates. They’re family.

HOUSTON TROTTER: “We’re all a brotherhood,” Houston Trotter, Woodmont lacrosse player, said. “No matter who goes through what, we’ll always be by their side and support each other no matter what.”

“When they take off their helmets and they’re shaved, it still warms my heart thinking about looking back at.” Cooper Payne said.

Heidi’s still battling her cancer. She’s recently undergone experimental treatment that has already drastically reduced the amount of tumors.

