Wren athlete Travon West commits to Wake Forest

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wren High athlete Travon West committed today to play football for Wake Forest.

West is a three-star safety prospect. He’s ranked as the 28th best recruit in South Carolina.

The talented prospect plays on all sides of the ball for the Hurricanes. He’s the teams leading rusher with 602 rushing yards and 8 rushing scores.

He chose the Demon Deacons over Indiana, Appalachian State, Charlotte and East Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

