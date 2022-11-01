2 men arrested on multiple drug charges after crashing car during chase

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two drug trafficking suspects are facing multiple charges after crashing their car in a police chase Saturday night.

According to deputies, on Saturday, Oct. 29 the two men saw a deputy’s patrol car and they sped onto Highway 243 in Townville.

The Sheriff’s Office said during the chase, a deputy saw a black bag being thrown from the window as the suspects crossed into Oconee County.

The driver tries to evade deputies but drives down an embankment, colliding with a metal garage and wooden stairway.

Deputies said the driver Collin Bryant escapes the smoking car and runs off, but deputies caught him later.

The passenger, Kristopher Wetterman, was helped out of the car by deputies.

Deputies recovered the bag that was thrown from the window and found more than 506 grams of meth, more than 65 grams of fentanyl and a 9mm.

Deputies say Bryant had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and assault but is now facing new charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Collin Bryant (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Wetterman is facing trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.

Kristopher Wetterman (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.