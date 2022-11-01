Anderson Co. works to keep mentally ill offenders out of jail using new grant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced that they were recently awarded a grant to create a court to work to keep mentally ill offenders away from the criminal justice system and into treatment programs.

Officials said the $354,131 grant came from the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program, a program offered by the USDOJ through the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

According to officials, the money from the grant will go towards helping Anderson County, the S.C. 10th Circuit Court and other project partners establish the Anderson County Mental Health Court.

Officials explained that the court will work to move mentally ill offenders into appropriate treatment programs and away from the criminal justice system. They added that this system will also save space in jail for violent criminals and other incarcerated individuals.

“I am so excited to see this coming together,” said County Council District Two representative Glenn Davis. “Mental health disorders can affect people from all walks of life—especially our veterans. This is a much-needed resource that will provide real help and keep those with mental illness from becoming trapped in a never-ending cycle of entanglement with the criminal justice system.”

Officials said the court’s goal is to serve people with diagnosed mental health or substance abuse disorders. According to data collected by officials, more than 400 people with clinically-diagnosable mental illnesses pass through the Anderson County Detention Center each year. Officials specified that the program won’t be available to those charged with felonies or any criminal conduct involving minors.

As part of the program, veterans will be given priority for participation in the program. Officials cited that a 2014 report prepared by the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that the rate of major depression is five times as high among soldiers as civilians, intermittent explosive disorder was six times higher, and post-traumatic stress disorder was nearly 15 times higher.

According to officials, the project will start with a 12-month planning period, followed by a formal implementation.

