Clemson lands in top 4 of first College Football Playoff ranking

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the...
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the second half ofan NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season were announced on Tuesday night, and Clemson was among the top teams in the nation.

The selection committee ranked Clemson at number 4 in their November 1 ranking.

Ahead of Clemson were Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The top four teams at the end of the season will be selected to compete for the national championship in the college football playoff.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate coach awarded
Upstate coach receives national award for impact
Court generic
Anderson Co. works to keep mentally ill offenders out of jail using new grant
Giselle Eve Hendershot, 15
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Oconee County
Crash on SC Highway 11
Crash on SC Highway 11