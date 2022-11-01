Clemson lands in top 4 of first College Football Playoff ranking

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season were announced on Tuesday night, and Clemson was among the top teams in the nation.

The selection committee ranked Clemson at number 4 in their November 1 ranking.

Ahead of Clemson were Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The top four teams at the end of the season will be selected to compete for the national championship in the college football playoff.

