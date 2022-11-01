Coroner investigating death of inmate at Spartanburg County jail

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate died at the county detention center early Tuesday morning.

Ronald Edward Watkins, 54, was pronounced dead at 2:37 a.m. He was from Mill Springs in North Carolina.

His cause of death has not yet been released, but the coroner said there is no evidence of foul play. Toxicology results are pending.

Watkins’ death comes after multiple other Spartanburg County inmates died in custody this year.

A 36-year-old man died by suicide on Aug. 20 while in custody. Lavell Lane, 29, died at the detention center on Oct. 3. John Edward Miller, 48, died on Oct. 28 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after a medical event while he was in custody at the jail.

