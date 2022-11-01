Deputies searching for missing teen last seen Saturday night in Oconee County

Giselle Eve Hendershot, 15
Giselle Eve Hendershot, 15(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Saturday night near Seneca.

According to deputies, a family member reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot was last seen at around midnight on October 29 at her home on Britton Drive.

Deputies said Hendershot is five feet five inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has nose piercings and tattoos on her left forearm and left ankle, and could be in possession of a red bookbag.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

