First responders ‘lighting ‘em up’ for injured Upstate trooper

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First responders across the Upstate will shine their lights as one of their own recovers in the hospital.

Dozens of firefighters, police officers and Highway Patrol Troopers will shine their lights Tuesday at the Big Clock of Berea on White Horse Road.

This comes as Trooper Devin Kugler continues to recover in the hospital after he was hit during a traffic stop in October.

Kugler has had a long road to recovery as he was seriously hurt during the crash. He’s remained in the ICU for more than two weeks.

Deputies say Kugler and another trooper were trying to conduct a sobriety test when they were both hit along Cedar Lane Road by Marlo Seawright.

According to deputies, Seawright left the scene of the crash, was caught, and now remains in jail at the Greenville County Detention Center.

