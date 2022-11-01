Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people are facing charges in a national multi-million dollar coronavirus fraud scheme.

The Department of Justice said the defendants are:

Jacob Liticker, a/k/a “Jay Stunna,” 25, from Houston, Texas

Kehinde Mubarak Ladepo, 26, an enlisted member of the United States Air Force stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter

Ganiyu Victor Ladepo, a/k/a “Victor,” 29, from Fayetteville, North Carolina

Maxwell Uzoma Okobi, a/k/a “Maxi,” 24, a resident of North Carolina currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

The indictment said Liticker led a scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program. The indictment alleges the group attempted to fraudulently acquire up to $2 million in PPP loans and were successful in receiving $1 million.

The PPP loan program was administered by the Small Business Administration. It provided forgivable loans to small businesses to retain jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The indictment said Liticker created false PPP loan applications for roughly 100 people around the nation for approximately $20,000. These applications would go to SBA lenders and use falsified tax documents to support the fake business. Liticker would then take a portion of the proceeds and aided in getting the loans forgiven.

If convicted, each defendant is facing up to 20 years in prison, fines and restitution.

