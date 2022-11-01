Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
Representatives from the South Carolina Policy Council and Americans for Tax Reform hold signs...
Ballot questions posed to SC voters about amending state constitution — here’s why
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Former Democratic nominee for South Dakota Governor Billy Sutton is endorsing Jamie Smith in...
Sutton Backs Smith in South Dakota Governor's race