Greenville County highway shut down after 2 semis crash

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are on scene after two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash in northern Greenville County on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of SC-11 and US-25. The roadway is shut down.

Glassy Mountain Fire Department and Tigerville Fire Department are responding to the scene.

Firefighters said they were notified of possible hazardous material on one of the trucks.

