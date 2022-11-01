Halloween pet safety tips from an upstate vet

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now that the trick-or-treating is over, it’s time for you to enjoy the candy...not your dogs.

Veterinarians are reminding pet owners of how detrimental your treats can be for the health of your furry friend

Oasis Animal Hospital associate veterinarian Logan McCraw says they typically get calls around Halloween, especially for dogs.

“It’s chocolate ingestion or they’ve eaten the wrapper of candies. And a lot of vomiting and diarrhea cases around this time of year,” McCraw said.

McCraw says pet parents shouldn’t be giving their dogs candy at all. Most of it can make your pet sick. He remembers a case while he was in college.

“We had one that had eaten an entire brick of the baker’s, semi-sweet chocolate,” said McCraw, “Had kind of bypassed all the GI problems and headed straight into the cardiac problems. Ended up staying in the ICU a couple of days.”

Whether the candy is not hidden well, or your kid decides to share or accidentally drops candy onto the floor, it can happen to you. And it’s not just the candy you have to worry about, McCraw says the wrappers can cause obstructions or gastro-intestinal issues, especially the foil wrappers. McCraw suggests storing the candy in a safe place.

“Keep it on higher surfaces when you’re not using it or eating it or looking through it with your kids. I’d put it in a cabinet that can be closed or in a pantry that can be closed,” McCraw continues, “I would keep it away from your dog food. Like, keep it out off the pantry if that’s where you keep your dog food.”

If your dog gets into your Halloween candy, McCraw says to take it to the vet as quickly as possible.

Oasis Animal Hospital is open until midnight, but if you can’t get to the vet, give your furry friend plenty of water until they can be seen. And McCraw says do not give it hydrogen peroxide.

