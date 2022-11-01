Husband, wife sue NC police department after ‘brutal’ K-9 attack

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A husband and wife are suing the Hendersonville Police Department after they were attacked by one of its K-9 officers in 2020, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that on Aug. 2, 2020, a Hendersonville officer allowed his K-9, a Belgian Malinois, to roam the area around Majestic Trace without knowledge of its location.

According to the lawsuit, the K-9 officer left his property and was “at-large” at around 1:50 p.m.

The couple, Kevin and Mary O’ Neill, were on their property preparing to go to their oldest daughter’s house for a birthday party when the K-9 officer approached Mrs. O’Neill and started lunging aggressively and jumping on its hindlegs at face-level, according to the lawsuit.

The document also states that Mrs. O’Neill, fearing for her life, screamed toward her home, ‘“Kevin, open the car! There’s a dog! Open the car!”’

Mr. O’Neill was still inside the house but opened the door and saw the K-9 jumping up at his wife. He then pointed the key fob towards the car to remotely unlock the car door.

The lawsuit says the dog then ran toward Mr. O’Neill and began attacking the 68-year-old man inside the home.

According to the lawsuit, the K-9 shredded his shirt, ripped his shorts from his body, tugged at his underwear as well as repeatedly scratched, bit, latched onto, tore into, and gouged various parts of Mr. O’ Neill’s body. This includes his face, eyes, chin, throat, arms, hands, chest, abdomen, groin, scrotum and legs.

He called out to his wife who called 911. Mrs. O’Neill then grabbed a gardening rake and began hitting the K-9 but the dog would not stop attacking Mr. O’Neill, according to the lawsuit.

The attack, which lasted for about ten minutes, ended when the K-9 temporarily released its grip and the O’Neills escaped, closing the dog inside the house.

At this time, the lawsuit says the officer went searching for the K-9 and heard the couple’s cries for help. He was able to go in the house, retrieve the dog and put him in his police cruiser.

According to the lawsuit, the officer never apologized to the O’Neills for the attack and he did not offer to help Mr. O’Neill.

On two separate occasions, the lawsuit states that the officer allowed other dogs to leave his property without supervision and they attacked neighbors’ pets. One attack involved Mrs. O’Neill, who was walking her Pomeranian when an unsupervised German Shepherd reportedly owned by the officer, violently attacked her dog.

As a result of the attack, the lawsuit seeks punitive damages in an excess of $25,000.

The City of Hendersonville released a statement regarding the incident:

“On October 25, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against the City of Hendersonville regarding an incident which occurred on August 2, 2020, involving former Hendersonville Police Department K9 Sunny. Because a lawsuit has been filed, the City is unable to comment further at this time.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

**WARNING: Document contains graphic images**

